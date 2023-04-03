Xponance Inc. Increases Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $110.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of -20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.77. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $103.20 and a 1 year high of $144.46.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.