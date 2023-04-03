Xponance Inc. Raises Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,868 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 12.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,742,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.27.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total transaction of $1,187,877.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,000,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total transaction of $1,187,877.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,000,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,182. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $332.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 55.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $290.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.01. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $333.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

