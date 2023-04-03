Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% in the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 4.1 %

FIS opened at $54.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $106.65. The firm has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -7.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.48.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

