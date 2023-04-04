10,254 Shares in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,254 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in National Instruments by 225.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 77.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NATI stock opened at $52.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $29.81 and a 12-month high of $55.04. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.12.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. National Instruments had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $448.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.25 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Instruments

In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $98,406.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,283,779.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,100 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $98,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,283,779.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $113,599.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,290 shares of company stock valued at $2,224,644. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NATI. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird cut National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Instruments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

National Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

