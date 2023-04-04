110 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Bought by Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 110 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in Microsoft by 199.7% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 107,705 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,356,000 after buying an additional 71,769 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management lifted its position in Microsoft by 41.9% during the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 2,908 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 6.4% during the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 67,872 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,432,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,789,479 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $649,670,000 after purchasing an additional 37,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.4 %

MSFT stock opened at $287.23 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $315.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $261.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.04.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Microsoft from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Microsoft from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $310.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Microsoft from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.98.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

