14,919 Shares in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Purchased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 42,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 41,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on AGNC shares. Maxim Group increased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Argus cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AGNC opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.21. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 26.82% and a negative net margin of 80.24%. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. AGNC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -56.69%.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In related news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $123,719.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,709.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

