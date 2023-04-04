1,584 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Acquired by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE stock opened at $133.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.82. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

