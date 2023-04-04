18,750 Shares in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. 31.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVXL shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Anavex Life Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

Anavex Life Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.24. The stock has a market cap of $664.04 million, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 0.75.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Anavex Life Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

