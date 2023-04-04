1,900 Shares in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Insperity by 10.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,132,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,927,000 after buying an additional 486,424 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Insperity by 129.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,714,000 after buying an additional 409,174 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity during the first quarter worth $13,112,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Insperity by 190.8% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 138,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,127,000 after buying an additional 90,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Insperity by 34.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 298,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,765,000 after buying an additional 75,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NSP opened at $121.11 on Tuesday. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.74 and a fifty-two week high of $125.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.83%.

In other news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $311,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,985,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $624,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,884.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $311,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,985,065.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $1,690,340. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

