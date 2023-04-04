2,254 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.5 %

SWKS stock opened at $117.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $136.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.75.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.59. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWKS has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Skyworks Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Articles

