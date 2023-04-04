2,872 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,872 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 360.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $117.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $136.20.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.35.

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,789.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

