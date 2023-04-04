2,956 Shares in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Acquired by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,956 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after buying an additional 1,757,638 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

HDFC Bank stock opened at $66.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.75. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $71.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.57.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. On average, research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

