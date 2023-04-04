31,534 Shares in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 61.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. R. F. Lafferty reduced their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lucid Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

NASDAQ:LCID opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $26.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average is $10.33.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

