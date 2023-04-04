3,802 Shares in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACGL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $68.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.64. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $72.28.

Insider Activity

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.80. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,764,306.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at $50,702,111.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,764,306.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 756,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,702,111.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,319,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,143 shares of company stock worth $4,938,291. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.70.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Featured Articles

