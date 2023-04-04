4,049 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,049 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE:SHEL opened at $60.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.11 and a 200 day moving average of $56.53. The company has a market capitalization of $210.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.64. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $101.20 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 10.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shell plc will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on SHEL shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. AlphaValue upgraded Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.02) to GBX 3,000 ($37.26) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,879.86.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.