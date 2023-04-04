53,667 Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 53,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,745,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $514,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,403,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,490,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,522,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.
Ball Stock Down 0.1 %
Ball stock opened at $55.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.53. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $90.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
Ball Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 35.87%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ball
In other Ball news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.31.
Ball Company Profile
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
