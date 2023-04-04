53,667 Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 53,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,745,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $514,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,403,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,490,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,522,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Stock Down 0.1 %

Ball stock opened at $55.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.53. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $90.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Ball had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In other Ball news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.31.

Ball Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.