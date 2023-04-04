5,370 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $89.39 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $76.95 and a 12 month high of $107.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.35.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

