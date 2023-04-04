5,506 Shares in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Acquired by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $42.51 on Tuesday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $53.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.99.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

