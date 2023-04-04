6,445 Shares in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 332.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 66.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JEF. StockNews.com began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $31.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $40.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

