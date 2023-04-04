72,070 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Acquired by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 72,070 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $17,284,000. Microsoft makes up 4.5% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 66,621 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 9,521 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 18,595 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 17,891 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 20,222 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Microsoft from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Microsoft from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.98.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $287.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $315.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

