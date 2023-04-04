7,770 Shares in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum China by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Yum China by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Yum China by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum China by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Yum China by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $64.02 on Tuesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $64.57. The stock has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 60.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.92 and a 200 day moving average of $55.10.

Yum China Increases Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 49.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $663,834.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,302,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $745,356.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,905 shares in the company, valued at $16,243,348.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on YUMC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Featured Stories

