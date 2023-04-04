Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,369 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 2.0% during the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 699,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 13,485 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 519.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 9,965.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 100,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 99,651 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IAF opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $6.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Abrdn Australia Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

