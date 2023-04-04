Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,735,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 564,345 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund worth $29,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEF. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,067,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,270,000 after purchasing an additional 196,248 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 181,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 11,238 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 99.4% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 86,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 43,015 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 5.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 39,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund alerts:

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AEF opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.10. Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $7.10.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Increases Dividend

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%.

(Get Rating)

Investment Objective: The Fund seeks total return, consisting of capital appreciation and income, by investing primarily in Chilean securities. For more detailed information on the specific risks associated with this fund, please view the Important Risk Considerations tab. Investment Policies: It is the policy of the Fund to invest its assets in Chilean equity and debt securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.