Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Short Interest Update

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,070,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the February 28th total of 4,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.6 days.

Insider Transactions at Accelerate Diagnostics

In other news, CEO Jack Phillips sold 155,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total transaction of $73,148.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,996.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jack Phillips sold 155,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total transaction of $73,148.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,996.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Reichling sold 62,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total transaction of $29,505.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,690.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,535 shares of company stock valued at $142,098 in the last ninety days. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Accelerate Diagnostics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXDX. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,302,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320,692 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,825,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 520,656 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 412.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 618,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 497,706 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,741,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 233,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Trading Down 4.3 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXDX stock opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $66.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.12. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $3.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

Further Reading

