Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 96,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 108.03% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The firm had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 5,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $47,057.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,767.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 5,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $47,057.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,767.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kyle Piskel sold 3,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $30,243.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,423.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,553 shares of company stock worth $355,852 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

(Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson on September 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.