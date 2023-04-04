Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 14,650 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 490,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $34,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,841 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1,508.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,408,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,093 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,093,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,265,000 after purchasing an additional 708,397 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,190,000. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,550,000. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LYV opened at $69.31 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $117.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 121.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.13). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 310.15% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LYV. Northcoast Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Roth Capital began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.09.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

