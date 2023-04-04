Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 39,452 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,452 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $33,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 247,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,433,000 after purchasing an additional 60,369 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 33,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $150.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.59. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.28 and a 12-month high of $212.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.64.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on JKHY. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, Director Laura G. Kelly acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,826.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.