Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 460,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,163 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $33,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 85,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.17.

Insider Activity

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $1,512,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,810,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,899,844.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,393,800 in the last ninety days. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $82.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.79. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.18 and a twelve month high of $90.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.09.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.75 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Featured Stories

