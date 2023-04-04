Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 180,203 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,252,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,203 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of ACCO Brands worth $29,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ACCO Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein bought 5,000 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

ACCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on ACCO Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, BWS Financial cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

NYSE ACCO opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $511.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.45. ACCO Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $8.15.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $499.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -187.49%.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

Further Reading

