Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 24,977 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 645,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $29,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.16.

NYSE C opened at $46.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $90.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.06. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $54.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.14%.

In other news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

