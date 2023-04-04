Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 281,386 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 55,282.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 281,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,386 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $31,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,365,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Zscaler by 1,278.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 453,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,616,000 after purchasing an additional 421,019 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 67.9% during the second quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 987,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,566,000 after acquiring an additional 399,000 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,685,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 17.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,865,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,580,000 after acquiring an additional 271,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Performance

ZS stock opened at $112.90 on Tuesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.64 and a fifty-two week high of $253.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,155,334.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $602,082.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 291,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,095,325.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,637. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZS. Barclays decreased their target price on Zscaler from $143.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Zscaler from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Zscaler from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.14.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

