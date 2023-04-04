Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 372,736 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 985,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,736 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $38,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 410.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

NYSE CAG opened at $37.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day moving average is $36.49. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.36.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

