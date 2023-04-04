Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 38,238 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,238 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $29,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $38.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.97. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $54.59.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.36.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

