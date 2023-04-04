Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 491,130 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 161.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 796,043 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 491,130 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $36,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857,962 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,646,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,604,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,130 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,278,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth approximately $37,030,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK opened at $45.15 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.35. The company has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.03%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.04.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

