Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 67,978 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,074,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,978 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $36,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $44.25 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $46.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $2.29. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 11.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $4,920,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,594,021. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $4,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,781 shares in the company, valued at $11,594,021. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $124,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 362,870 shares of company stock valued at $15,248,070. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

