Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 167,248 Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 167,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth $615,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 68,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,266,000 after buying an additional 19,189 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Penumbra by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arani Bose sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total value of $5,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 445,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,526,915.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.98, for a total transaction of $223,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,214.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arani Bose sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total transaction of $5,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 445,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,526,915.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,877 shares of company stock valued at $7,272,190 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

PEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $250.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $255.00 to $284.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.25.

PEN opened at $281.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.86 and a 52-week high of $283.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $262.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.82. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,695.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $221.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.03 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

