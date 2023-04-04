Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 606,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 467,374 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $38,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,627,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $789,455,000 after acquiring an additional 173,366 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,801,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $512,879,000 after buying an additional 89,254 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,542,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $500,577,000 after buying an additional 694,978 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 6,751,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,583,000 after purchasing an additional 66,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,552,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,636,000 after purchasing an additional 15,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $50.42 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.79.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.08.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

