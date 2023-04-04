Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 267,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 97,414 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $37,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 317.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 45,416 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alamo Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 864,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,603,000 after acquiring an additional 36,290 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alamo Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,064,000 after acquiring an additional 27,896 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Alamo Group by 186.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 26,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Alamo Group by 198.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 23,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $184.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.98. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.35 and a 1 year high of $186.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Alamo Group news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 150 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total transaction of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 394 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.21, for a total transaction of $72,578.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,812.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

