Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 681,925 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 562,719 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $32,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 5,175.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 407,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,179,000 after purchasing an additional 399,389 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 286,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,496,000 after purchasing an additional 43,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Cognex by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognex

In other news, Director Patrick Alias sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $216,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Patrick Alias sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $216,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodor Krantz sold 912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $44,131.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,287 shares of company stock valued at $883,325 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cognex Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CGNX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Cognex from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of CGNX opened at $49.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 1.60. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $79.45.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Cognex had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $239.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

