Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 623,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,141 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $31,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 38,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 22,622 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $7,792,000. Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 11,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 41,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,500,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,500,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,190 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Micron Technology Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MU. Bank of America lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of MU stock opened at $59.61 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

