Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,885 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $33,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DTE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,213,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,095,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,992 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,431,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,910,000 after acquiring an additional 605,522 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,286,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,268,000 after acquiring an additional 577,589 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,288,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,192,570,000 after acquiring an additional 372,903 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.56.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE stock opened at $108.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.58. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.73.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 5.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.02%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Featured Articles

