Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,830 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $38,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,565,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 15.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,676.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,840,560. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO opened at $241.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.91. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $242.02.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.10.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Featured Articles

