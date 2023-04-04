Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 296,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $34,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 291.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.08.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

In related news, Director Karen N. Horn purchased 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPG opened at $112.42 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $135.63. The company has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.43%.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.