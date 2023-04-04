Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $29.45 Million Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 342,119 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 164,687 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $29,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 712,138 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the software company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 142,574 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,274,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Sturgeon Ventures LLP raised its position in shares of Splunk by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 36,786 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Splunk by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 18,780 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 11,227 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,243.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $95.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.92. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $150.79.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Splunk from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Splunk from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush began coverage on Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Splunk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.23.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

