Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $30.60 Million Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 250,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,358 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $30,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 15.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth $2,270,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth $13,327,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth $2,809,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $132.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.27.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Down 32.1 %

Shares of ASND opened at $72.83 on Tuesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $61.58 and a 52 week high of $134.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 5.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.25 and a 200-day moving average of $114.16.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $23.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.31 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 1,149.60% and a negative return on equity of 114.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

