Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $30.99 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 179,563 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $30,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 31,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 5,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.85.

3M Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $104.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.18 and its 200-day moving average is $117.23. The stock has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a twelve month low of $100.16 and a twelve month high of $154.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.11%.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Stories

