Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $32.20 Million Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 254,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,821 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $32,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 41,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.73.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of HLT stock opened at $139.57 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.41 and a 12 month high of $167.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.15 and its 200 day moving average is $135.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.39. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 155.17% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.