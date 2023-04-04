Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $32.47 Million Stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 116.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,274,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 686,011 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $32,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOCN. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 10.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,308,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,333,000 after purchasing an additional 123,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the third quarter valued at $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DigitalOcean

In other news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 14,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $521,692.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 135,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,734,081.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 14,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $521,692.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,028 shares in the company, valued at $4,734,081.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 39,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $1,361,393.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 227,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,864,001.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,657 shares of company stock valued at $6,141,092. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DOCN shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of DigitalOcean from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lowered DigitalOcean from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DigitalOcean currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.54.

Shares of DigitalOcean stock opened at $38.47 on Tuesday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -167.25, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.89.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. DigitalOcean’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.