Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $35.51 Million Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,096,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521,259 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $35,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VICI. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VICI stock opened at $32.49 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $35.69. The company has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.52.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut their target price on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.79.

VICI Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.