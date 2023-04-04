Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $35.86 Million Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 124,020 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,034 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $35,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total transaction of $8,576,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,479,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,935,446.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total value of $8,576,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,479,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,935,446.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total transaction of $3,339,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,653,623.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,809 shares of company stock worth $18,718,398 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HubSpot Stock Down 2.0 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.48.

HubSpot stock opened at $420.10 on Tuesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.03 and a fifty-two week high of $514.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of -178.77 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $383.79 and its 200-day moving average is $320.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $469.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About HubSpot

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.